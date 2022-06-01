Corton Capital Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UA shares. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

