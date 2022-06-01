Corton Capital Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Chegg by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chegg by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

