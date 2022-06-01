Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.