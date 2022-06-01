Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 340,319 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueBlue by 72.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.47. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

