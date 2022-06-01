Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,766 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,243 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $248,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.