Corton Capital Inc. Invests $426,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitable by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after buying an additional 464,261 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Equitable by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

