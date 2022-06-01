Corton Capital Inc. Invests $370,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,831,116 shares in the company, valued at $307,880,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,950,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,835,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,275,090 shares of company stock worth $95,407,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

