Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 37,847 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.