Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,732 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 144,486 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Andersons by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $76,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $3,382,668. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

ANDE opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.