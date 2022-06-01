CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.83 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

