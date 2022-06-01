Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

