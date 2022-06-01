Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

CPRT opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

