Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00782239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00491395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

