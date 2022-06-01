Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. 2,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 357,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,021.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

