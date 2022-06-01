Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 2.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 2,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
