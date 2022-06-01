Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 2.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 2,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

