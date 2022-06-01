Contrasting Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ideal Power alerts:

24.6% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ideal Power and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 134.28 -$4.77 million ($0.93) -14.19 Meta Materials $4.08 million 139.58 -$91.00 million -0.26 -7.38

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meta Materials. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -6.76% -23.36% -21.68% Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Materials beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.