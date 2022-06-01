Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.18. 883,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $236.75. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,355.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

