Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 8,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,881. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.