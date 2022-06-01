Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CFMS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

