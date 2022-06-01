Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,558.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.75 or 0.06133811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00215854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00634903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00622574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00074853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

