Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on July 21st

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 75.84 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Concurrent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.06.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

