Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on July 21st

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 75.84 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Concurrent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.06.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.