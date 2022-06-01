Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to post sales of $122.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $139.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 385,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

