Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

CDAQ stock remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

