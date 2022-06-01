Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

