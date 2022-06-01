Commerce Bank Sells 7,561 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

