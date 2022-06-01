Commerce Bank Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

INTU opened at $414.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

