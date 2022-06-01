Commerce Bank Purchases 29,103 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.