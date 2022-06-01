Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $268.29 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

