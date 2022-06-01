Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,581 shares of company stock worth $61,840,239. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

