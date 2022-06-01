Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,148 shares of company stock worth $35,037,259. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,286.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,304.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,429.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

