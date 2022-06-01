Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

