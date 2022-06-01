Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $466,119.84 and approximately $467.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,166.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00632331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00172575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

