Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.64

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $117.83 million and approximately $58.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006142 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00071025 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008102 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.