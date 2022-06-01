Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 490,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,198. The firm has a market cap of $654.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Codexis by 797.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

