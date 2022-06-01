CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CME traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $199.37. 42,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,961. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

