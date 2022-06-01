Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Short Interest Update

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,270,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 27,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 120,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

