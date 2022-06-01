Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $5,362,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

