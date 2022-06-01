Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,417 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

