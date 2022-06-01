Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.22% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 146,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

