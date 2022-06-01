Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 686,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.01% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MREO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

