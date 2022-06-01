Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

