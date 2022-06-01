Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 907,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 290,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $15,263,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.