CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,860 shares of company stock worth $287,959 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CION traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 166,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.