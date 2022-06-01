Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Cigna stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.40. 15,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

