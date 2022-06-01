Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Ciena has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

