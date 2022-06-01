Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

