China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

