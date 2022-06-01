China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

