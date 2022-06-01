ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

CHPT stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ChargePoint by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

