ChangeNOW Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,922.00 (NOW)

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $5.26 million and $3,922.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChangeNOW Token has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 660.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.60 or 0.11762098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00473107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008824 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 84,358,980 coins. ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

ChangeNOW Token Coin Trading

